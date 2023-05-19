All not well between Kate Middleton and Camilla? What royal expert said

Prince William's Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla have a "deep connection" that has been built upon over many years, a royal expert said as reports claimed tensions between the pair. Both have their “level of trust and rapport”, expert Darren Stanton said as many claimed that Kate Middleton was feeling "stressful and nerve-wracking" as she met Camilla during the coronation. Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte leave after the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.(Reuters)

“In terms of their development, it’s taken quite a few years for Kate and Camilla to grow a deep level of rapport. In the early years, Kate wasn’t a particularly confident person, which could have led to some disjointed and awkward moments with Camilla. However, as the years have gone on, Kate and Camilla have both developed an inner confidence within themselves. They’ve also likely spent a lot of time together privately, which has enabled them to develop a deeper connection,” the expert claimed.

The royal expert also noted that the women often mirror each other's behaviour, saying, "I’ve noticed that the pair have similar aspects of body language, including posture and the way they walk. They’re both quite tactile at times, with Kate often touching Camilla whilst sharing a joke. At events, their facial expressions also appear to be matching and mirroring, which denotes a deep level of trust and rapport. Overall, the pair show genuine smiles and laughter whilst out together.

“They appear to be extremely comfortable around each other, whereas there was some initial awkwardness in body language during the early years,” he added.

