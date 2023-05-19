This is what Prince Harry is doing after 'near catastrophic' car chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will hand footage personally filmed of the couple and the Duchess's mother Doria Ragland being chased by paparazzi to the New York police, a report claimed. This comes after a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that the trio were involved in "a near catastrophic car chase" after attending an awards ceremony in New York. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle exit Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were subjected to a "relentless pursuit" just hours after the Duchess received the Ms Foundation's Women of Vision Award for her "global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls". They said the pursuit lasted "two hours" and resulted in multiple "near collisions" involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two police officers.

"Last night the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety, the spokesperson said in the statement.

Newly-released footage, published by US tabloid website TMZ, showed Prince Harry filming a photographer circling their taxi. This will now be passed to the "investigation" launched by the New York police as they push for accountability over the incident, Newsweek reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON