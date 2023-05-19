Home / World News / Prince Harry, Meghan car was driving ‘recklessly’: Paparazzi agency's charge

Prince Harry, Meghan car was driving 'recklessly': Paparazzi agency's charge

By Mallika Soni
May 19, 2023 02:01 PM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Disputing the couple’s claims, the agency said it was “taking Prince Harry’s allegations seriously”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “not in immediate danger at any point” during the alleged two-hour paparazzi car chase that the couple believed could have been fatal, it has been claimed. The Sussexes claimed that they were subjected to a “near catastrophic” pursuit by photographers after leaving a gala in New York with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Backgrid USA Inc, the agency that hired four freelance photographers to cover the event, insisted that one of the four cars escorting the couple was “driving in a manner that could be perceived as reckless”.

Disputing the couple’s claims, the agency said it was “taking Prince Harry’s allegations seriously”.

“The vehicle was seen blocking off streets, and in one video, it is shown being pulled over by the police," it said, adding that it does “not condone any form of harassment or illegal activity” and will conduct a “thorough investigation into the matter”.

The royals, on the other hand, claimed that they were subjected to a chase after leaving the Ms. Foundation gala at which Meghan Markle was honoured with a “Women of Vision” award. Upon departing the venue, they were immediately followed by photographers, Ashley Hansen, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's press secretary said.

“I have never experienced their vulnerability as much as I did last night. They were incredibly scared and shaken up. There were several times where the car stopped and security got out. There were instances where the police confronted the paparazzi and had asked them to stop or give them space, to do this safely. Unfortunately that wish was not respected,” she said.

    Mallika Soni

