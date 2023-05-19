Home / World News / Don't miss: Watch David Beckham offering King Charles a jar of homemade honey

ByMallika Soni
May 19, 2023 01:40 PM IST

David Beckham-King Charles: King Charles' interaction with David Beckham comes just a few weeks after the 48-year-old was trolled on social media.

A sweet moment between Britain's monarch King Charles and former Mancester United star was seen as the latter offered him a jar of his own harvested honey at the British Fashion Council Foundation Impact Day 2023. The former England captain- whose honey is called 'DBee'z Sticky Stuff' - held out the jar to the monarch. The newly crowned monarch appeared delighted with the gesture. The

David Beckham meets King Charles.
King Charles' interaction with David Beckham comes just a few weeks after the 48-year-old was trolled on social media of "begging for knighthood" as he shared a post following the monarch's coronation.

David Beckham's post, included some royal pictures, with the caption, “Today our country comes together to celebrate the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.” David and his wife Victoria Beckham missed the coronation event.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

