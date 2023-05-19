Don't miss: Watch David Beckham offering King Charles a jar of homemade honey

A sweet moment between Britain's monarch King Charles and former Mancester United star was seen as the latter offered him a jar of his own harvested honey at the British Fashion Council Foundation Impact Day 2023. The former England captain- whose honey is called 'DBee'z Sticky Stuff' - held out the jar to the monarch. The newly crowned monarch appeared delighted with the gesture. The David Beckham meets King Charles.

King Charles' interaction with David Beckham comes just a few weeks after the 48-year-old was trolled on social media of "begging for knighthood" as he shared a post following the monarch's coronation.

David Beckham's post, included some royal pictures, with the caption, “Today our country comes together to celebrate the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.” David and his wife Victoria Beckham missed the coronation event.

