Prince Harry ‘is frightened’ of Meghan Markle as…: Royal biographer's claim

Prince Harry “is frightened” of Meghan Markle, royal biographer Angela Levin claimed adding that the Duke of Sussex is “nervous” when around his wife. Speaking to GB news host Dan Wootton, Angela Levin said, “It’s well known that Meghan is delightful unless you say something that she doesn’t want you to say and then she is really scary."

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

“I think he is frightened of her because of the way he looks at her. He doesn’t want to say something if she wants to speak," Angela Levin added.

“If she wants to talk to someone before him then he steps back. “He is very nervous. I think she commands it all because this is not the Harry he was a few years ago," the royal biographer said.

“He said himself ‘what Meghan wants, Meghan gets’. It’s a tragedy because I think that he lets her say and do things that anyone else would say ‘no this is not how it works’ that ‘she is wrong’," Angela Levin explained.

The remarks came following Sarah Ferguson's comment about the couple in which she said that she has "absolutely no judgement" about the pair.

Sarah Ferguson had said, "Personally, I feel there should be no judgement on any level. Family unity is very important. In life, it's the three C's: communicate, compromise, compassion."

