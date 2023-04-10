Harry's ‘audacity to speak about…’: Prince William's reaction on Oprah talk

Prince William was completely shocked seeing his brother Prince Harry’s “audacity to speak about his supposed feelings", royal expert and commentator Robert Jobson claimed in his new book ‘Our King’. The author also claimed that Queen Elizabeth II was ‘mystified' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to criticise the royal family after the couple stepped down from royal duties.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

“In the aftermath, William went to his father and told him that the Royal Family needed a clear strategy in dealing with the renegade royals. Charles agreed," royal expert Robert Jobson said.

“Not only had Harry heavily implied to Oprah that a member of the family was racist, but he’d had the gall to claim that his father and brother knew they were ‘trapped’ in their royal roles," he added.

“Both Charles and William had been extremely upset by Harry’s arrogance, aghast at his lack of discretion and furious that he’d had the audacity to speak about their supposed feelings," the royal commentator claimed.

The book also claimed that Queen Elizabeth felt very ‘let down’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down from their royal duties.

“In truth, by the time his grandmother died, Harry had precious few supporters left in the family. Even the Queen, who had always had great affection for him, eventually tired of his outbursts. First, she had wearied of the volatile exchanges between Harry and his brother, which sometimes took place in her presence. Then Harry and Meghan had started publicly criticising both the monarchy and members of the royal family," the book claimed.

