Has royal family talked to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Shocking claim

ByMallika Soni
Apr 14, 2023 12:40 PM IST

Royal Family News: Prince Harry had earlier said in an interview that he would like to get in touch with his family before King Charles' coronation.

No royal family members have talked to Prince Harry or Meghan Markle or even sat down with the couple since the release of Duke of Sussex' memoir Spare in which he had criticised members of the royal family, a report claimed.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
Prince Harry had earlier said in an interview that he would like to get in touch with his family before King Charles' coronation.

Asked if he would attend the ceremony, he had then replied: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope... that they are willing to sit down and talk about it, because there's a lot that's happened in six years.”

The Daily Mail reported that no royal family member has taken up Prince Harry's offer and no such meeting between them has taken place. This comes as Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will attend King Charles' coronation, while his wife Meghan Markle has opted to remain at home with their children.

The Palace said in a statement, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

