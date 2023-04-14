Is this why Meghan Markle skipped coronation? Was 'upset' over…

Meghan Markle was 'upset' at her children missing out on King Charles' coronation, a report claimed after it was revealed that Prince Harry will be attending the ceremony in the UK alone while his wife will remain in in California with their two children, Lilibet and Archie. Meghan Markle: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse.(AP)

The Mirror reported, quoting sources, that Meghan Markle was “never likely” to come to coronation after being put in an “impossible position” as Prince Harry had voiced concerns over his security situation and reception from the royal family ahead of the acceptance.

“The signs were there for Meghan to skip the historic ceremony after she was entirely absent from her husband’s book tour and was believed to be upset about their children’s exclusion from the Coronation procession,” the report claimed.

Royal author Omid Scobie said that Archie's birthday- which is on the same day as the coronation- “played a factor in the decision”. It is expected that it would be a “fairly quick trip to the UK” for Prince Harry, the author added.

“The truth of the matter is the Duchess was never likely to attend the coronation. The mood from California was that she felt increasingly put in an impossible position and there’s a fair sense of relief that the situation is resolved after so much speculation and uncertainty," The Mirror reported.

