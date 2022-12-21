Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Was this first sign of Prince Harry-Meghan’s split from Prince William-Kate

Was this first sign of Prince Harry-Meghan’s split from Prince William-Kate

world news
Published on Dec 21, 2022 12:35 PM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Initially, palace insisted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would remain as part of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s charitable foundation.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, second left, leave after they paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

A Christmas party that divided into two separate events was the first hint that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were set to separate their office from Prince William and Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary revealed.

Read more: Did Prince Harry ‘abandon’ royal family in furious fallout amid Netflix series?

James Holt, executive director of the couple’s Archewell Foundation, revealed a festive celebration due to be hosted by Kensington Palace for Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their staff ended up as two parties. James Holt was at the time head of communications for the Royal Foundation. In the docuseries, he said, "Every year Kensington Palace hosts a Christmas party for the principals and the staff. And so we were gearing for one big party and very shortly before the party, it became two parties.”

Read more: King Charles has invited Harry, Meghan to his coronation: ‘Door will be…’

“Actually that was the point that you realised that these offices are separating," he added. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle separating from Prince William and Kate Middleton's household was not announced until March 2019 after which the former established establish their own household within Buckingham Palace. The Christmas parties are thought to have taken place in December 2018, just seven months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want an 'apology' from royal family before…

Initially, palace insisted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would remain as part of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s charitable foundation, but in June 2019, it was announced the Sussexes would set up their own foundation, later launched as Archewell.

The couple eventually stepped down as senior working royals in March 2020. In the documentary, Prince Harry claimed that his brother's employees told the media rumours about him and Meghan Markle.

Read more: UK PM Rishi Sunak vs Netflix because of Prince Harry, Meghan: What it means

"I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or this business of trading," Prince Harry said, adding, "And to see my brother's office copy the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
prince harry royal family
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP