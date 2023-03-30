Prince Harry says stories about his fondness for William, Kate ‘rubbish'

Prince Harry slammed media stories from the time Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot. In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry said that the stories that newspapers published about his reaction the his brother's wedding in 2011 were false.

“The papers published florid stories about the moment I realized Willy and Kate were well matched, the moment I appreciated the depth of their love and thus decided to gift Willy the ring I’d inherited from Mummy, the legendary sapphire, a tender moment between brothers, a bonding moment for all three of us, and absolute rubbish," Prince Harry wrote.

“None of it ever happened,” he added.

This comes as Prince Harry and other high-profile figures have taken publisher Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) to court over alleged phone hacking.

In the court, Prince Harry claimed that he was forced to adopt the royal family’s policy of “never complain, never explain”, adding, “Following the death of my mother in 1997 when I was 12 years old and her treatment at the hands of the press, I have always had an uneasy relationship with the press."

“However, as a member of the Institution the policy was to ‘never complain, never explain.’ There was no alternative; I was conditioned to accept it. For the most part, I accepted the interest in my performing my public functions," Prince Harry further asserted.

