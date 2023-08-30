Prince William- Kate told to keep an eye on this ‘possible pressure’. Not Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been told that their vacations might soon be a problem, a royal commentator said. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are currently taking time off, may come under fire for taking extended breaks from royal duties. “William and Kate have made it very clear that their children are their priority this summer holiday,” OK! Magazine reported. “They have blocked off much of the summer so that they can spend time with the children in the UK", it added.

Kate Middleton Prince William: Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, in London.(AP)

At this time, the couple are travelling to the the English countryside, Scotland, and the Caribbean along with their children George, Charlotte, and Louis. The family is said to have stayed at Anmer Hall, their country home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Additional stays have included Mustique in the Caribbean as well as Scotland’s Balmoral Castle.

Royal commentator Richard Palmer said that although the couple has done things “behind the scenes,” taking a “long, long time off” is a luxury.

“I do think that is an issue for them as well. They’re very popular, they’re a huge asset to the UK. But there have been eyebrows raised in other parts of the royal household about the amount of time they’re not doing official engagements. It may well be that they come under a little bit of pressure to up their number of engagements," Richard Palmer said.

The commentator continued, “There aren’t many families where both the father and mother are able to have 12 or 13 weeks with their children on all of their school breaks. I think there’s an awful lot of goodwill toward them, but they do need to keep an eye on that.”

“The Princess of Wales has made it clear that her children will remain her priority for the foreseeable future,” the expert said.

