How Charles and Harry were told about Queen's bad health? The difference

King Charles was in the woods foraging in the muck for mushrooms on September 8- the day his mother Queen Elizabeth died, a new book alleged. King Charles had flown to Balmoral Castle with his sister, Princess Anne, that morning after they were told that the late monarch was not feeling well, Robert Jobson recounted in his book “Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed.”

Britain's King Charles III walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Prince Harry 'swore at father King Charles' during fight over money

Charles spent several hours with his mother after which he went to his nearby Birkhall estate as there “seemed no immediate reason for alarm,” according to the book. He then went for a walk in the “surrounding woods, armed with a walking cane and a basket”.

“More importantly, he was drawing solace and strength from the trees, the smell of the earth and the murmur of the River Muick. Understandably lost in thought, the prince knew that the defining moment of his life, at the advanced age of 73, was fast approaching: the death of his mother and his accession as king,” the author wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: King Charles ‘stopped taking Prince Harry’s phone calls’ when…: Royal author

At this time Charles' protection officers had “deliberately hung back to give him some privacy” when “one of these officers went to find Charles to inform him that the queen’s condition had dramatically worsened,” the author claimed.

Charles then returned to Balmoral Castle and was able to be by Queen Elizabeth's side when she died while his sister Anne and Charles’ wife Camilla were present.

Prince William, and the queen’s other sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward also arrived at the royal family’s Scottish residence two hours later. But Prince Harry was not told until much later about his grandmother's death, the author claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prince Harry “decided not to fly up to Scotland with his brother and uncles after a disagreement over his wife, Meghan [Markle]. When Harry insisted that she should accompany him, it was his father who told him she couldn’t come.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON