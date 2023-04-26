Reconciliation with Prince Harry must 'include Meghan fully' as…: Royal expert

Any attempt at reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royal family will have to "include Meghan Markle fully", an expert claimed. This comes as relations between the couple and the rest of the family have been strained since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Since stepping down the couple have taken several jibes at senior members of the family, including King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Life coach and hypnotherapist Vicki Bahra said that any truce between the couple and the royal family would be a "mutual agreement between everyone", including Meghan Markle, despite her deciding not to attend the coronation.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would attend the coronation alone which is set to mark the first time he will meet his father and brother since the release of his controversial memoir and Netflix docuseries.

Vicki Bahra told Express.co.uk that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will put a "huge amount of thought" into any discussions.

“It would be likely that it would be done out of mutual choice and for the right reasons so I would think there would be a mutual agreement between everyone including Meghan that everyone would try to make this a positive relationship and role in the family,” Vicki Bahra said.

“After stepping away and this being such a bold move, any reconciliation would be really thoroughly thought through and the past put behind everyone - for everyone's sake. Of course in reality this is harder to do but I would think there would be an attempt to include Meghan fully in the family if this was the choice,” the expert added.

