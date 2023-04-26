Home / World News / This guest at King Charles' coronation will shock you. Camilla invited him

This guest at King Charles' coronation will shock you. Camilla invited him

ByMallika Soni
Apr 26, 2023 05:57 AM IST

Queen Consort Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles will reportedly attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles which is scheduled to be held on May 6. The pair were married for 22 years and have two grown-up children, as well as five grandchildren. The 83-year-old will witness his ex-wife getting crowned at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles' Coronation: Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort during her visit to Coram Beanstalk in London.(AFP)

Former Tory minister Nadine Dorries said that she was overcome with "joy" when she read that Andrew would be attending the coronation, Daily Mail reported. Praising the former couple, she said that an ex-spouse will “always be a part of your life”, adding that Andrew attending the historic event will be a “moment of pride”.

Andrew "will ring her up and tell her when she's got something wrong" and that in return Camilla will ring him up and “tell him that he's misbehaving”, the MP said, adding, "In the many years that have passed since their own separation, Camilla and Andrew have set a positive example not just for to their children, but to the whole country."

The minister also said that they have “shown that it is possible to live in relative harmony after divorce”, saying, "Nothing will make that point clearer than for Andrew to be at the Coronation, bursting with pride."

Three of the former couple's grandchildren will hold a key role at the coronation.

