No motorbikes for Prince William. To move around his 655-acre estate, he uses…

Prince William uses an electric scooter to move around the vast Windsor estate, a report claimed. Prince of Wales has switched his love for motorbikes for short trips and is using the eco-friendly electric scooter. has treated himself to an electric scooter to zip around the vast Windsor estate.

Britain's Prince William during a visit to Loftus Road.(Reuters)

“It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King," the Sun reported, adding, “It’s a two or three-mile round trip from his family home at ­Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle so it’s easier by scooter than car or walking.”

The 655-acre Windsor estate includes a golf course, ­­Frog­more House and the Sussexes’s former home Frogmore Cottage. Earlier, it was reported that the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II used a six-seater golf buggy to move around the estate.

Has Prince William talked about e-scooters before?

Prince William has earlier spoken of his passion for motorbikes and rode one in London on the eve of his 2011 wedding. In 2008, he and brother Harry did a charity motorcycle rally across South Africa. But he has not spoken about e-scooters.

“I’m a dad of three. I have to tone it down. I miss the big trips, for me biking was always about being with everybody else," Prince William had said in 2018.

Although, King Charles is known for his love for climate change causes and even discussed the same during his recent meeting with US president Joe Biden.

Where does Prince William live?

Prince William and Kate Middleton currently live in Adelaide Cottage with their three children George Charlotte and Louis.

