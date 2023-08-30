This is what Prince Harry wants Archie to be when he grows up

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByMallika Soni
Aug 30, 2023 10:12 PM IST

Prince Harry Heart Of Invictus: Prince Harry’s new series Heart of Invictus was released on Netflix.

Prince Harry opened up about his son Archie during a new Netflix docuseries ‘Heart of Invictus’. Speaking about what he wants his eldest child to be when he grows up as well as teaching the four-year-old an important life lesson, the Duke of Sussex said, “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, some days it's a pilot. But what I remind him is no matter what you want to be when you grow up it's your character that matters most. And nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today – you."

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seen. (Reuters)

Prince Harry’s new series Heart of Invictus was released on Netflix. It is the first series announced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions, and it focuses on the Invictus Games - an international sports competition launched by Prince Harry in 2014.

Prince Harry made these comments in a speech at the Games in The Hague last April which is shown in the new five-part series. Archie’s suggestion of becoming a pilot may have been influenced by his Prince’s own career, as he served as a pilot during his 10 years in the British Army.

While on a five-month tour in Afghanistan, Prince Harry served as a co-pilot gunner. In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry also detailed where he controversially revealed how many people he had killed during his two tours of Afghanistan.

In the docuseries, Prince Harry said that he wouldn’t have been able to serve in the army while having children waiting at home.

“I've always had myself down as being the dad that I could never be serving while having kids. And you both did, right? It's never the individual signing up - it's the whole family signing up," Prince Harry said.

