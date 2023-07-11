Prince William doesn't like 'workaholic’ King Charles. He wants to be more like…

Prince William is a more "hands-on" parent- less of a "workaholic" than how his father King Charles was while he was raising him and younger brother Prince Harry. The Prince of Wales has three children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. For parenting them, he has taken a new approach to his charitable work by taking on fewer causes but the monarch was working on hundreds of patronages during his time as Prince of Wales, a royal expert said. Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.(Reuters)

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond revealed, “With the late Queen’s ailing health, William probably had to step up to his full time royal job quicker than he might have hoped, but you can see now how committed he is. However, I also very much admire the fact that he’s not a workaholic like his father, he knows how important family life is and how much it means to his children to be around at weekends and holidays and whenever he can.”

“He seems to be a full on, hands-on, caring dad with a house full of fun and laughter. And, in his royal role, he is coming up with new ideas, new ways of working to make sure that the monarchy stays relevant and moves with the times,” Jennie Bond said.

In a BBC documentary released in 2018 to celebrate King Charles's 70th birthday, Prince William said, "So, he has – and it's frustrated me in the past a lot – he has a routine. The only way to fit all this stuff in is things have to be compartmentalised. The man never stops. I mean when we were kids there was bags and bags and bags of work that the office just sent to him. We could barely even get to his desk to say goodnight to him.”

This comes as King Charles met US president Joe Biden for tea at Windsor Castle. The two leaders inspected the Welsh Guards and chatted about climate change.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON