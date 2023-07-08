King Charles lost his temper when Camilla did this in Scotland? Video shows…

King Charles' temper was seen as cameras caught the monarch's apparent frustration over transportation during his Scottish coronation celebrations in Edinburgh. King Charles and his wife Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, in Scotland where the monarch was presented with the Scottish crown jewels. The royals then attended a church ceremony at St Giles' Cathedral and then returned to the Palace of Holyroodhouse to watch a ceremonial flypast. Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Lochcarron of Scotland.(Reuters)

When the royals arrived at the palace, King Charles appeared to display frustration after exiting his car as he appeared to gesture to his staff while waiting for his wife Camilla to make her way out of the state Bentley used for the procession.

“Queen Camilla struggles to get out the car so King Charles orders someone to open the other door however, Camilla was nearly out the other door. Watch Prince William laugh at the drama,” a Twitter user pointed out.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were then seen emerging from a Range Rover car. "As usual, Charles isn't having any of it," another user said while a third commented, “LOL.... Prince William takes everything in stride and doesn't over react.... awesome personality.”

King Charles' temper has been the focus of several videos in the first months of his reign. The monarch was criticized over a tense outburst that took place during his accession council at St James's Palace when he was seen gesturing for an aide to remove a pen tray as he tried to sign.

A second pen incident occurred days later when King Charles was making his first visit to Northern Ireland. Charles' pen leaked ink over his hands resulting in the outburst. “Oh God, I hate this pen! Can't bear this bloody thing! [It's] what they do every stinking time,” he was heard saying.

