Princess Diana had identified this fault in royal family. Prince William wants to fix it

Prince William is "intent" on fixing a fault in the royal family that was first identified by his late mother Princess Diana soon after she married into the family. As the Prince of Wales launched his ‘Homewards’ project- a major five-year effort to end homelessness in the UK- he said that he is following in Princess Diana's footsteps. Prince William has worked on charities along with his wife Kate Middleton on charities that Diana was also involved with.

Britain's Prince William during a visit to Loftus Road.(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One royal expert said that this was the true "legacy" which Princess Diana left her sons- Prince William and Harry. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, “In almost everything he does and says, William is gently pushing the monarchy forward. I love the fact that he has made it something of his signature that he just drops in on places to say hello and see how various projects, charities and events are going.”

“He knows, and has publicly said, that it it is his job to keep the monarchy relevant in modern society. Diana told me she thought the monarchy was too distant and too inaccessible and that she wanted to change it. William is doing his best to achieve that,” the expert claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prince William and Kate Middleton have also been relaxing strict royal protocols surrounding showing affection in public as the couple were seen during the Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh giggling and whispering together.

A body language expert said that Kate Middleton “oozed confidence” while being seen with her husband.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON