Prince Harry will return to UK for only one reason: Not royal family but…

Prince Harry will only be making trips to the UK to visit one type of court, according to a historian and royal biographer. Gareth Russell and Matt Wilkinson said that Prince Harry does not want to engage with the royal family so much so that he chose to not make a separate appearance from his brother Prince William at the recent Diana Awards. Prince Harry was also not seen at the wedding of one of his friends Jack Mann last weekend. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex steps out of a car, outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London.(Reuters)

Gareth Russell said, "[The Sussexes] don’t seem to have much interest in returning at the minute, unless it’s for legal - not royal – court appearances!"

Matt Wilkinson explained, "As with the fact that William and Harry didn’t appear together for the Diana Award, Harry not attending his best man’s [wedding] is quite a symbol that he’s just cut off his life back in the UK… They’ve got nowhere to live so where would they be, the Premier Inn round the corner? They don’t have a base here in the UK and they’re worried about security.”

This year, Prince Harry has attended one major royal event, the coronation of his father King Charles and Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6. But he barely spent 36 hours in the UK heading straight to the airport as soon as the ceremony ended.

This comes as it was reported that Prince Harry will be taking a step away from the spotlight as his wife Meghan Markle signs a new deal with celebrity manager WME. The Duke of Sussex was last seen during a low-profile visit to an Independence Day parade in the US on July 4 with his daughter Princess Lilibet.

