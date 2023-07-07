Prince William may ditch this ancient royal tradition much-loved by King Charles

Prince William may ditch a tradition followed by the men of the royal family. King Charles' eldest son is yet to be seen in the tartan while the royals have established close ties with Scotland, spending several months a year at Balmoral Castle. Traditionally royal men wear a kilt when out and about in Scotland. Britain's Prince William during a visit to Loftus Road.(Reuters)

Earlier this week, King Charles was seen wearing the traditional Scottish dress during his visit to Kinneil House to mark a week of celebrations that formally recognised him as the monarch. He was photographed on several occasions wearing a kilt, following in the footsteps of his father Prince Philip. But Prince William, and his younger brother Prince Harry, have never been seen wearing the kilt one since they entered adulthood.

Prince William himself has close ties with Scotland after attending St Andrew's University, where he met his wife Kate Middleton. At his graduation ceremony, the Prince of Wales opted for a black suit and white bow tie complete with a graduation gown and not a kilt.

The prince has never revealed why he doesn't wear a kilt and it is feared that the tradition will die out when he succeeds his father as monarch. The family's most recognisable tartan is Stewart Royal which origins back to the House of Stewart, however.

A retailer requesting to sell the tartan was told by the royal household, "I write to inform you that the tartan that the King and royal family have adopted is purely personal and private to His Majesty and the royal family and can, in no circumstances, be worn by other people, or purchased by them from any source and cannot, therefore, be manufactured for general sale.”

