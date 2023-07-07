Prince Harry turning a new leaf: Set to ‘take step back’ from…

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stirred up a lot of controversy after releasing their Netflix documentary in 2022. However, a new report in the Daily Mail claimed that the Duke of Sussex may be finally stepping out of the limelight after last month a statement confirmed that Spotify and Archewell Audio would no longer be producing any new content together. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

“Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," a joint statement read.

In 2020, the couple had signed a long-term agreement with Netflix, under which they produced the docuseries Harry & Meghan. It premiered on the streaming platform in December, surpassing the latest season of The Crown. It was the most popular series of the year. But then there were issues with the agreement.

What is Meghan Markle going to do?

Meghan Markle is exploring her next career move while her husband is assuming a more subdued role. Regarding his involvement in Spotify's Archetypes, it was said that Prince Harry had a minimal role and Meghan was responsible for arranging the podcast's guests. Although Bloomberg reported that Prince Harry had suggested interviewing individuals such as Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Mark Zuckerberg, which was dismissed.

Meghan Markle has reportedly signed a fresh deal with celebrity manager Ari Emanuel at WME focusing on commercial endorsements.

What's next for Prince Harry?

Prince Harry may return to his passions and charitable work as he is reportedly planning a solo trip to Africa for a documentary. Currently, a Netflix documentary centred around his charity for servicemen is said to be nearly finished. King Charles' younger has been only seldom seen in the celebrity circles unlike his wife, MailOnline claims.

