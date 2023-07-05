Kate Middleton 'begged' to go to a Wimbledon match but was 'banned' because…

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are very big fans of Wimbledon. The couple is often spotted enjoying games in the Royal Box during the tournament every summer. But in 2013, Kate Middleton was devastated to learn that she was "banned" from attending the match while Andy Murray was set to face Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final. Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)(AP)

Why was Kate Middleton banned from the Wimbledon?

Kate Middleton was eager to be courtside to watch Andy Murray at the match but she was heavily with her eldest child at the time. Doctors insisted that she should not attend the match on July 7 that year, as she gave birth to Prince George just a couple of weeks later on July 22.

The Princess told the story to sports host Sue Barker on the BBC documentary ‘Our Wimbledon’.

“I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn't able to turn up," Kate Middleton said while the presenter replied, "But you had a great excuse!" Kate replied: “I know but even still. I was sort of 'Maybe I could go' but the doctors were like 'no'.”

“I wrote to [Andy Murray] afterwards saying sorry for not being there, but huge congratulations,” she said.

Three years later, Kate Middleton was there in person to witness Andy Murray lift the Wimbledon trophy for the second time after he beat Milos Raonic in 2016. Prince William was also present at the match and offered his congratulations to Andy Murray after the match.

Kate Middleton said, "Many congratulations; it was a great game", while Prince William said, "So pleased for you, well done", and Kate added: “You can relax with your family now.”

This comes as the Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon to watch Katie Boulter on the Outer Courts this year.

