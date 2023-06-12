What Prince Harry will get from phone hacking case? Expert says ‘significant…'

As Prince Harry spent the past week in court as part of a case he brought against Mirror Group Newspapers, which publishes The Daily Mirror, The Sunday Mirror, The Daily Express, amonth other, he could expect to receive “significant damages” from the suit, legal expert Neama Rahmani told Us Weekly. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London.(AFP)

“You never know what a judge is going to do, but I would expect that he will be awarded significant damages, because this is pretty outrageous, their conduct,” Neama Rahmani- a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers- said.

The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers for allegedly unlawfully gathering information about him by accessing his voicemails from 1996 and 2011.

On his witness statement, Neama Rahmani said, “I’m sure he prepared it with the help of his lawyers to really show how he was affected by this hacking. You know, how personal this information was. My prediction is that the prince is going to get a significant award—I mean, this really crosses the line in terms of reporting, hacking someone’s phone. That’s something that’s unlawful.”

During the trial, Prince Harry spoke of his relationship with Caroline Flack, whom he briefly dated and who died by suicide in 2020 talking about how the press somehow found out about a poker night he had with friends in 2009.

“Only Marko, Caroline, and I knew of the plans—there was only a couple of other people invited, and I don’t think they knew that Caroline would be joining us,” he said, adding, “I now believe this information had come from our voicemails—mine, Marko’s, or Caroline’s. The impact these kinds of stories had on my relationships cannot be underestimated. Even those I trusted the most, I ended up doubting.”

