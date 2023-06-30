Where is it from? Prince William questioned over huge 24 million pounds profit

Anti-monarchy group in UK said that Prince William has some explaining to do over his household accounts after the income that the senior royal derived from the Duchy of Cornwall was revealed. The Prince of Wales received a private income of almost 6 million pounds this year but did not publish an annual, household report this year.

Britain's Prince William during a visit to Loftus Road.(Reuters)

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said, “William has some explaining to do because a change of monarch and heir is no excuse to row back on what little transparency there is. There is absolutely no reason why William’s household cannot provide a full set of accounts for this financial year. As the recipient of public funds from the state-owned Duchy he should be reporting his income and expenditure.”

“As Duchy profits appear to be growing to a record £24million it’s time we demanded the return of the Duchies (of Cornwall and Lancaster) to the people and for revenue to be spent on local communities," he said.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said, “Their royal highnesses have been working through with their Duchy and household team their plans and priorities for the Duchy and the household in the years to come, and how these support their work and charitable priorities, such as The Royal Foundation and its programmes. And it's why the household is not publishing a partial annual report.”

The Duchy generated record profits of £24.048m in 2022-23 which is up £1.02m from £23.024m the year before, a jump of about 4.5 percent.

