William-Kate's son George, 10, attends meetings. Agenda: How to be king

Prince George, along with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, is being raised in as “normal” of a childhood as possible, royal expert Robert Jobson said but he is already taking part in meetings that prepare him to be king someday. The future monarch “is a studious and sporty schoolboy who loves soccer.” Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George (Twitter)

“He looks the spitting image of his dad and apparently insists on dressing like him, too—with a jacket and tie—when the occasion requires. He gets on well with his loving granddad King Charles III too, and famously took part in the Coronation as a Page of Honor and didn’t put a foot wrong," Robert Jobson said.

“I’m told his informal chats with his grandfather are becoming more frequent. You sense, just like William’s relationship with the late Queen, Elizabeth II, when he was an Eton schoolboy, George’s close bond with the King will be important in preparing for his future role," the expert added.

Kate Middleton's presence grounds George, The Mirror reported, noting that “it’s Kate’s caring and confident parenting skills that will give the future king the inner strength required as he navigates his path to the throne.”

“George is very lucky to have Catherine as his mother,” royal expert Jennie Bond said, adding, “She’s showing herself to be an excellent parent in quite difficult circumstances and doing a great job of making sure George grows up as balanced, confident, and happy as possible. As second in line to the throne behind his father, Prince William, he really is in a unique position for a child who has only just reached his double digits milestone. But it’s his mother who is keeping him as grounded as possible. Even though he has this big destiny ahead of him, Catherine tries very hard to ensure his childhood is as normal as possible with walks in the park, outings with friends, and visits to local museums and farms.”

Jennie Bond said that “key to this was agreeing with the press that George and his siblings would largely be left alone in exchange for her initiative to release photos of them at key points in their lives. Being in the spotlight must be a bit disconcerting for a 10-year-old, but George now copes pretty well with cameras and public attention at big occasions. Mind you, lately he has had a bit of luck because Louis has earned himself the reputation of being the kid who clowns around and grabs the spotlight. So that takes the heat off George a bit.”

