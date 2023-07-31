Royal Family's strategy of navigating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's attacks approved by King Charles: Report

King Charles has approved the Royal family’s strategy of navigating Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's attacks on the monarchy, an insider has claimed. Back in 2020, the pair stepped down as working members of the family. They now live with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California.

(Photo by Daniel LEAL / POOL / AFP, Angela Weiss / AFP)

Harry and Meghan have launched several attacks on the Royal Family publicly ever since they stepped down. They have made multiple negative remarks on TV interviews, as well as in Harry’s autobiography, ‘Spare’.

The insider has now claimed that further attacks will definitely be launched at the Royal Family in the future by the Sussexes. The source told the Daily Beast that senior members of the Royal Family now consider it inevitable that they will have to face such attacks again. The family will, therefore, not change its strategy towards Meghan and Harry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry under financial strain

Recent reports claimed Meghan and Harry have reportedly been put under strain after the fallout of the Duke’s autobiography. The memoir contained several attacks on senior members of the Royal family. Harry appeared in various interviews to promote the book.

Friends and family turned against Harry after his book was released. This put pressure on the couple, according to royal commentator Katie Nicholl.

"My experience with Harry and Meghan – whenever I’ve been with them as a couple, who are very, very close – [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic,” Katie told Page Six.

"However, there have been rumours circulating in recent months that the fallout from Spare, which is pretty epic for Prince Harry who had Britain really turned against him, his home country; he’s really not welcome here. [The book has] left a bad taste in people’s mouths. It’s further alienated him from his friends and his family and I think, inevitably, that has put a strain on them,” Katie added.

