Royal insider reveals Prince Harry's personality did a ‘180 turnaround’ after meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle caused a major personality shift in the Duke of Sussex, according to a royal insider. Arthur Edwards, an experienced royal photographer, revealed in an interview that Harry became "miserable and distant" after going public with his relationship with the Suits actress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.(AP)

Edwards claimed that he stopped going on press tours with the couple because they became so unhappy that he couldn't bear to be around them. He revealed that prior to Harry's relationship with Meghan, he had been "somebody special" and "a pleasure" to work with.

The photographer added that he used to take the press to the pub at the end of a trip, and they would all have a drink with Harry and share a laugh. However, after Harry's relationship with Meghan began, he stopped spending time with the press, and in his book "Spare," he began to characterize the media as "evil monsters."

Harry and Meghan have been critical of the media and claimed that false stories were planted about them. The couple has also demanded privacy, and after their marriage in 2018, they quit royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.

Since then, they have starred in a Netflix series, and Harry has released a bombshell memoir that contained criticism of both the royal family and journalists.

Edwards has spent four decades going on royal tours, but he revealed that he had to stop going on trips with the couple because they were so miserable. He compared his relationship with the rest of the royal family to the one he had with Harry and Meghan, saying he felt "uncomfortable" around the couple.

Meghan and Harry's recent public outing at a basketball game in Los Angeles has also come under criticism. One royal commentator called it an "attention-seeking" move to "shore up celebrity credentials."

It remains to be seen how much more the couple will be in the public eye after their tumultuous relationship with the media and the royal family.

