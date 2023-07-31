‘No FaceTime and no Zoom’: Source refutes claims Prince Harry reached out to Prince William amid financial pressure

A royal source has claimed that Prince William has recently not reached out to Prince Harry. The brothers are reportedly not on speaking terms. It is believed Harry recently reached out to Prince William to discuss the possibility of returning to the UK.

A royal source has claimed that Prince William has recently not reached out to Prince Harry

Recent reports have been suggesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently under tremendous financial pressure and are finding it hard to fund their lifestyle. Meghan’s Spotify podcast was recently snubbed, but their Netflix deal reportedly remains intact.

Did Prince Harry reach out to Prince William?

An insider has now refuted claims that the brothers recently spoke. "William hasn’t reached out to Harry and vice versa,” the insider told OK!:. "They haven’t been arguing, but there hasn’t been any contact made either. No telephone calls, no FaceTime and no Zoom calls."

A royal commentator recently said it would be a "humiliation" for Meghan and Harry if they decide to return to the Royal Family, according to GB News. Back in 2020, the pair stepped down as working members of the family. They now live with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California.

Who would find Prince and Meghan Markle if they were to return?

A recent report also claimed that William might face a dilemma over funding Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as well as Harry and Meghan, if they were to return to the Royal Family. William reportedly receives £24 million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall. The surplus he currently has will diminish as he funds Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The surplus, however, may simply disappear if Harry and Meghan returned to the Royal Family fold, as recent reports have been suggesting. William may have to fund Harry and Meghan’s duties, housing, as well as Archie and Lilibet’s schooling and other costs. This could put pressure on William’s finances.