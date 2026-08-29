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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat NYC event LIVE: Bhagwat set to speak at Madison Square Garden today

By HT News Desk
Aug 29, 2026, 19:28:00 IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat LIVE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to speak at Madison Square Garden in New York City during ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ on August 29 between 2 pm and 5:30 pm (ET). The event is being organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat LIVE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will speak at an event in New York City (AP File Photo)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat LIVE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will speak at an event in New York City (AP File Photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat LIVE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to speak at an event in New York that has made headlines after NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's remarks on the organisation and USCIRF’s call for sanctions on it....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 29 Aug 2026, 07:28:00 PM IST

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat LIVE: USCIRF chair says open to dialogue with RSS

    Days after calling on the US government to consider "targeted sanctions" against RSS and revoke the visa issued to Mohan Bhagwat, United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Chair Asif Mahmood on Saturday said he is "open" to sitting down with the RSS chief and has talked to "bring more awareness."

  • 29 Aug 2026, 07:24:06 PM IST

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat LIVE: Images of RSS chief projected on Times Square billboard ahead of MSG address

    Images of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were projected on billboards in the heart of Times Square ahead of his address to members of the Indian diaspora at Madison Square Garden here.

    Bhagwat arrived in the US on Tuesday as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary-year global outreach programme. His outreach tour also includes Canada and the UK.

  • 29 Aug 2026, 07:10:01 PM IST

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat LIVE: Is the RSS chief flying into the US today?

    No, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is already in the US. He visited the ISKON temple in New York on Friday.
    "In today's world, there are so many conflicts, so many dualities. The only thing that unites is consciousness. That consciousness is Krishna Consciousness - we are one, and we have been having it through these dualities of this world with the strong understanding that though there are so many diversities, dualities, conflicts, really it is all Krishna...Everything is Krishna - if that world reaches every heart, the world will definitely be a better world; it will not be the material world we see today; it will be a heavenly abode for every human being," he said.

  • 29 Aug 2026, 07:03:32 PM IST

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat LIVE: What is in store for the attendees?

    Apart from Mohan Bhagwat's speech, the event will feature a cultural program with performances, music, and artistic expressions, according to the event website.

    “Through performance and creative expression, attendees will experience — not merely hear — what it means to hold all of creation as one,” it said.

  • 29 Aug 2026, 06:59:07 PM IST

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat LIVE: When and where is the RSS chief's event In New York City?

    RSS chief Bhagwat is scheduled to speak at the Madison Square Garden in New York City during an event called ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ on August 29 between 2 pm to 5:30 pm (ET). The event is being organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum.

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