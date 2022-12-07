Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ruling Nepali Congress party wins most votes: Election body

Ruling Nepali Congress party wins most votes: Election body

world news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 02:17 PM IST

Nepal Election: A five-party alliance led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is expected to form a new government.

Nepal Elections: An election commission staff separates ballot papers to count.(AP)
Reuters |

The ruling Nepali Congress party emerged as the single largest party in national elections held on Nov. 20, winning 89 seats in the 275-member parliament, the election commission said on Wednesday.

Read more: Harry, Meghan accept award for stand against royal family. What the couple said

A five-party alliance led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is expected to form a new government with the support of smaller parties and independent candidates in the next few days, party officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
nepal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP