Shocking details of Rupert Murdoch’s 4th divorce: 11 word email, CCTV and effigy

Rupert Murdoch reportedly ended his marriage to Jerry Hall with an 11 word sentence emailed to her. The divorce was initiated by the billionaire media mogul without any warning, Vanity Fair magazine reported. “Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” Rupert Murdoch wrote to his fourth wife.

Rupert Murdoch Marriage: Rupert Murdoch was engaged to marry Ann Lesley Smith. (Twitter)

Friends of Jerry Hall- a former supermodel said she was “blindsided” by the split, as the couple had “never fought”. She also said that she had nursed Rupert Murdoch through several illnesses. But Jerry Hall was given 30 days to move out of the couple’s mansion in Bel Air, California, the report claimed.

Tom Cashin, a close friend of Terry Hall, said that she was “devastated, mad, and humiliated” when the marriage was called off and told friends that she made an effigy of Rupert Murdoch and burned it on a grill. The email was sent by Rupert Murdoch when Jerry Hall was waiting to meet him at their home in Oxfordshire

“We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do…My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately," Rupert Murdoch added. The divorce was finalised in August last year following which Jerry Hall was stopped from giving story ideas to writers of Succession – a show loosely based on the Murdoch family.

Security guards watched Jerry Hall pack her belongings at the couple’s Los Angeles home as she was helped by her children, the report said. Even when she went back to the Oxfordshire home, which she kept as part of the divorce, CCTV cameras were connected to the Fox offices in New York, it added.

There had been disagreements between the couple about Rupert Murdoch's anti-abortionist views and about their children. But the divorce was a surprise to Jerry Hall's friends.

The couple had met in 2013 when Jerry Hall was in Australia. They married in London in 2016.

