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Russia accuses Ukraine of violating Easter truce

Russia accuses Ukraine of violating Easter truce

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 03:32 pm IST
PTI |
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Moscow, Moscow on Sunday accused Ukraine of violating the Kremlin-declared 32-hour Orthodox Easter truce by targeting positions of Russian troops.

Russia accuses Ukraine of violating Easter truce

Russia recorded nearly two thousand ceasefire violations by Ukrainian forces during the initial 16 hours of the truce, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

"Although the Easter ceasefire had been declared, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the positions of Russian troops three times from the Pokrovskoye area last night," it said in a post on the social media platform Max.

The settlements of Gai were targeted twice in the ceasefire violations on Saturday night, along with Otradnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, it said.

All the attacks were repelled, it added.

"A total of 1,971 ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded between 4:00 pm Moscow time on April 11 and 8:00 am Moscow time on April 12," the Defence Ministry release said on Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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