Russia announces ceasefire in Kyiv, 3 other cities for humanitarian corridors
- A day earlier, a similar ceasefire was announced in Mariupol. But after a brief pause in firing, Ukrainian officials said Russian forces resumed artillery fire and airstrikes which prevented residents from leaving.
The Russian military declared a ceasefire in the capital city of Kyiv in Ukraine and three other major cities on Monday to open humanitarian corridors, news agency Reuters reported citing local media. The decision followed a request personally made by French President Emmanuel Macron, the report said. The corridors to allow safe passage to civilians trying to flee the war will open at 1000 Moscow time (0700 GMT). It will continue for 11 hours, according to the report.
Besides Kyiv, forces will hold fire in Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy.
WATCH: 'We trust our govt, PM Modi...': Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy
A day earlier, a similar ceasefire was announced in Mariupol. But after a brief pause in firing, Ukrainian officials said Russian forces resumed artillery fire and airstrikes which prevented residents from leaving. Putin has blamed Ukraine for sabotaging the effort.
As Russian forces are advancing gradually, the outskirts of Kyiv is under continuous shelling. Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, is also being bombarded by the Russian military.
Meanwhile, the development comes as Russia and Ukraine are set to hold the third round of negotiations on Monday. Russia waged a war against Ukraine on February 24 after weeks of military build-up.
The crisis, now on its 12th day, has claimed the lives of hundreds of people from both sides while displacing thousands of others.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged his people to keep resisting, while appealing to the west to strengthen sanctions against Moscow. "The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal to the West that the sanctions imposed on Russia are not sufficient," said Zelenskyy in a televised address on Sunday.
(With agency inputs)
