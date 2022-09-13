Russia carrying out 'massive' strikes on Ukraine front lines: Report
The Russian military has said it is carrying out a massive strike with “air, rocket and artillery forces” on front lines of Ukrainian forces.
The Russian military said Tuesday it had launched "massive strikes" on all front lines in Ukraine, after Kyiv's forces made dramatic advances in a counter-offensive.
"Air, rocket and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces in all operational directions," the Russian defence ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict.
