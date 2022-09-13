Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia carrying out 'massive' strikes on Ukraine front lines: Report

Russia carrying out 'massive' strikes on Ukraine front lines: Report

world news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 04:01 PM IST

The Russian military has said it is carrying out a massive strike with “air, rocket and artillery forces” on front lines of Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian military vehicles move on the road in the freed territory of the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. (AP)
AFP | | Posted by Sharmita Kar

The Russian military said Tuesday it had launched "massive strikes" on all front lines in Ukraine, after Kyiv's forces made dramatic advances in a counter-offensive.

"Air, rocket and artillery forces are carrying out massive strikes on units of the Ukrainian armed forces in all operational directions," the Russian defence ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP