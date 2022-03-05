Russia declares ceasefire in two war-hit cities for evacuations

56 killed, 65 injured in major bomb blast inside Peshawar mosque during prayer

At least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in Peshawar on Friday after an explosion near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area, reports said. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan, as quoted by Pakistani media, said according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at police officers present on duty. The blast inside the mosque took place after the firing incident.