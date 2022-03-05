Russia declares ceasefire in two war-hit cities for evacuations
Russia on Saturday declared ceasefire in two war-hit cities - including the strategic port city of Mariupol - to open humanitarian corridors for civilians. "Today, March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha," news agency AFP quoted the defence ministry as saying.
-
Russia prepared to 'bombard' Ukrainian cities ‘into submission’: Report
As Russia is changing its war tactic and reportedly targeting more residential areas, western intelligence officials predict that the pace of the attack will escalate in the coming week with Russia now ready to 'bombard Ukraine into submission'
-
Zelensky shows Kyiv office in video to counter reports he fled to Poland
For the second time since the war broke out between Russia ad Ukraine, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday posted a video claiming he had not fled contrary to what Russian media has claimed. Taking to his Instagram, Zelensky posted a video showing his Kyiv office and an official sitting there. "I am in Kyiv. I am working here. Nobody has escaped," he wrote.
-
Ukraine's strategic port 'blockaded' by Russia on Day 10 of onslaught: 10 update
Two rounds of ceasefire talks have already happened and the third round is expected to be held next week.
-
In alarming curbs, Russia cuts Facebook, Twitter access amid Ukraine war
If fake news "led to serious consequences, (the legislation) threatens imprisonment of up to 15 years", Russia's lower house said in a statement on Friday, news agency AFP reported.
-
56 killed, 65 injured in major bomb blast inside Peshawar mosque during prayer
At least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in Peshawar on Friday after an explosion near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area, reports said. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan, as quoted by Pakistani media, said according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at police officers present on duty. The blast inside the mosque took place after the firing incident.