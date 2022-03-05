Russia prepared to 'bombard' Ukrainian cities ‘into submission’: Report
Russia is now set to increase the pace of its attack on Ukraine, as the ongoing conflict now enters the 10th day, western intelligence officials predict. According to a CNN report, Russia is now poised to deploy up to 1,000 more mercenaries to Ukraine in the coming days and weeks to strengthen the units which have been stalled in the past few days.
"It's a very crude approach," a senior western intelligence official told CNN. "The heavier weapons are not just heavier in the weight, they're also heavier in terms of the damage that they can inflict. And they're far less discriminant," the official said.
Russia fired 500 missiles, Ukraine still has 'majority of aircraft': Report
According to the report, the US has already seen some indications that Russian mercenaries may be involved in some places. The number will be increased as reports based on satellite images claim the 64-km long convoy near Ukraine's capital Kyiv has been hardly moving.
For the sudden slow down in the movement of the Russian troops, the UK government and Pentagon have blamed logistics problems, shortage of resources and the low morale of the soldiers in contrast with the fierce resistance of Ukraine. Pentagon said Russia was having logistical issues and had taken the decision to deliberately regroup and reassess the "progress they have not made and how to make up the lost time".
As far as the air force is concerned, according to a Reuters report, Russia has fired more than 500 missiles on Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion but Ukraine still has a significant majority.
-
Zelensky shows Kyiv office in video to counter reports he fled to Poland
For the second time since the war broke out between Russia ad Ukraine, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday posted a video claiming he had not fled contrary to what Russian media has claimed. Taking to his Instagram, Zelensky posted a video showing his Kyiv office and an official sitting there. "I am in Kyiv. I am working here. Nobody has escaped," he wrote.
-
Ukraine's strategic port 'blockaded' by Russia on Day 10 of onslaught: 10 update
Two rounds of ceasefire talks have already happened and the third round is expected to be held next week.
-
In alarming curbs, Russia cuts Facebook, Twitter access amid Ukraine war
If fake news "led to serious consequences, (the legislation) threatens imprisonment of up to 15 years", Russia's lower house said in a statement on Friday, news agency AFP reported.
-
56 killed, 65 injured in major bomb blast inside Peshawar mosque during prayer
At least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in Peshawar on Friday after an explosion near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area, reports said. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan, as quoted by Pakistani media, said according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at police officers present on duty. The blast inside the mosque took place after the firing incident.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.