Russia prepared to 'bombard' Ukrainian cities ‘into submission’: Report

Russia is now set to increase the pace of its attack on Ukraine, as the ongoing conflict now enters the 10th day, western intelligence officials predict. According to a CNN report, Russia is now poised to deploy up to 1,000 more mercenaries to Ukraine in the coming days and weeks to strengthen the units which have been stalled in the past few days.

"It's a very crude approach," a senior western intelligence official told CNN. "The heavier weapons are not just heavier in the weight, they're also heavier in terms of the damage that they can inflict. And they're far less discriminant," the official said.

Russia fired 500 missiles, Ukraine still has 'majority of aircraft': Report

According to the report, the US has already seen some indications that Russian mercenaries may be involved in some places. The number will be increased as reports based on satellite images claim the 64-km long convoy near Ukraine's capital Kyiv has been hardly moving.

For the sudden slow down in the movement of the Russian troops, the UK government and Pentagon have blamed logistics problems, shortage of resources and the low morale of the soldiers in contrast with the fierce resistance of Ukraine. Pentagon said Russia was having logistical issues and had taken the decision to deliberately regroup and reassess the "progress they have not made and how to make up the lost time".

As far as the air force is concerned, according to a Reuters report, Russia has fired more than 500 missiles on Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion but Ukraine still has a significant majority.