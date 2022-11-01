Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia fines Wikipedia owner over Ukraine war entries

Published on Nov 01, 2022 03:31 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Stanislav Kozlovsky said the penalty was imposed for not deleting entries that Russia has demanded be removed.

Russia-Ukraine War: A view of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, as the city is plunged into darkness following a military strike.(AFP)
Reuters |

A Russian court on Tuesday fined Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation 2 million rubles ($32,600) over articles relating to the Ukraine war, the head of the foundation in Russia told Reuters.

Stanislav Kozlovsky said the penalty was imposed for not deleting entries that Russia has demanded be removed. He said the foundation would appeal.

The two articles, in Russian, were titled "Non-violent resistance of Ukraine's civilian population in the course of Russia's invasion" and "Evaluations of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine".

Russia describes its war in Ukraine as a "special military operation".

On April 26, a Russian court fined Wikimedia Foundation a total of 5 million roubles for similar offences.

