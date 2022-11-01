71,200 Russian soldiers have died; Sunday was ‘deadliest’ for Putin's army: Kyiv

Nearly 1,000 Russian troops died in single day, Ukrainian officials said. Kyiv claims that 950 Russian troops died in Ukraine on Sunday marking the deadliest day of fighting since the Ukraine war began.

Ukraine's general staff of the armed forces also said that 71,200 of Russian soldiers are estimated to have died since the invasion started in February as Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces continue to advance on the key southern city of Kherson.

It came as the UK Ministry of Defence reported that many reservists sent by Moscow from the recent mass mobilisation were suffering from a lack of equipment and preparation for combat.

Meanwhile, UK defence ministry said that Putin's new recruits have been equipped with out-of-date rifles.

“ Russia has deployed several thousand newly mobilised reservists to the front line in Ukraine since mid-October. In many cases they are poorly equipped. In September, Russian officers were concerned that some recently mobilised reservists were arriving in Ukraine without weapons," UK's ministry of defence said.

UK's ministry of defence made the assertion saying that open-source images showed Russian soldiers equipped with AKM rifles - an outdated weapon first introduced in 1959.

The weapons are in "barely usable condition following poor storage", the ministry added.

Russia has continued its strikes on Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine targeting civilian infrastructure after severe setbacks.

