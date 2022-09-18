Home / World News / Russia has likely extended locations it is prepared to strike in Ukraine: UK

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect during the last seven days, the Defence Ministry said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Two women walk past a destroyed residence in Balakliya, Kharkiv region.(AFP)
Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in a move to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian government and people, the British military said on Sunday.

Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect during the last seven days, the Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

The category of mission has included strikes against the electricity grid and a dam on the Inhulets River at Kryvyi Rih, it said.

russia ukraine crisis

Sign out