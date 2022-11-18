Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia hit energy infrastructure, 'military targets' in Ukraine: Report

Russia hit energy infrastructure, 'military targets' in Ukraine: Report

world news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 05:14 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia said that it used long-range weapons to hit defence and industrial targets, including "missile manufacturing facilities".

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian soldier fires an anti-tank missile.(AP)
Reuters |

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that its strikes in Ukraine on Thursday were aimed at military and energy infrastructure, Russian news agencies reported.

In its daily briefing, it said that it used long-range weapons to hit defence and industrial targets, including "missile manufacturing facilities".

Read more: UK reiterates support for India’s permanent United Nations Security Council seat

About 10 million people have been left without power since the strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Thursday evening video address, adding that authorities in some places ordered forced emergency blackouts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP