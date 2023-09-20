Russia hits Ukrainian Kremenchuk oil refinery in drone attack: Governor

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters
Sep 20, 2023 10:27 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Refinery operations have been temporarily stopped, the governor said.

Russia hit the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central Poltava region of Ukraine in an overnight drone attack causing a fire, governor Dmytro Lunin said on Wednesday.

Russia-Ukraine War: Burning trucks following Russian drone attacks in Odesa region.(AFP)

Refinery operations have been temporarily stopped, he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that there was no information about casualties.

