Russia: Kremlin drone attack likely to be discussed later on Friday

Russia's Security Council is likely to discuss later on Friday what the Kremlin has described as an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on President Vladimir Putin, a Kremlin spokesman said.

A picture of the Kremlin senate.(Reuters)

Kyiv has denied it was behind the incident, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Russia, which has also accused the United States of being behind the attack, something Washington has rejected, has said it reserves the right to retaliate.