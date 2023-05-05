Russia: Kremlin drone attack likely to be discussed later on Friday

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News

Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
May 05, 2023 02:34 PM IST

Kyiv has denied it was behind the incident, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Russia's Security Council is likely to discuss later on Friday what the Kremlin has described as an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on President Vladimir Putin, a Kremlin spokesman said.

A picture of the Kremlin senate.(Reuters)

Russia, which has also accused the United States of being behind the attack, something Washington has rejected, has said it reserves the right to retaliate.

