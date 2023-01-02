Home / World News / Ukraine's drone attack damages power facility in Russia's Bryansk region: Report

Ukraine's drone attack damages power facility in Russia's Bryansk region: Report

world news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 09:32 AM IST

The Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region borders Ukraine in its southern part.

Reuters

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged a power supply facility in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, the regional governor said on Monday, adding that there were no casualties.

"A Ukrainian drone attack was carried out this morning on the Klimovsky district," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

"All emergency services are on site. As a result of the strike, the power supply facility was damaged, and there is no electricity."

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

The Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region borders Ukraine in its southern part.

