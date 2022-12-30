Home / World News / Russia launched 16 kamikaze drones overnight: Ukraine

Russia launched 16 kamikaze drones overnight: Ukraine

Published on Dec 30, 2022 01:21 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel that seven drones had been aimed at the capital.

Russia launched 16 "kamikaze" drones into Ukraine overnight, Kyiv's military said on Friday, a day after Moscow fired dozens of missiles in its latest barrage against Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that all 16 drones, which it said were sent from the southeast and north, had been destroyed by air defences.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel that seven drones had been aimed at the capital, and that five were destroyed within the city and two before reaching Kyiv.

An administrative building in the city was partially destroyed, according to Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, who also said there was no information about any casualties.

Russia has launched numerous waves of drone and missile strikes against Ukraine since mid-October, heavily damaging its energy infrastructure and forcing planned and emergency power outages.

