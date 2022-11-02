Home / World News / Russia launches Soyuz rocket carrying military satellite: Report

Russia launches Soyuz rocket carrying military satellite: Report

world news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 01:24 PM IST

The rocket - a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle - was launched at 9:48 a.m. Moscow time.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russia has launched a Soyuz rocket carrying a military satellite into space, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday citing the defence ministry.

The rocket - a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle - was launched at 9:48 a.m. Moscow time (0648 GMT) from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the ministry was quoted as saying.

It did not provide details about the purpose of the satellite.

