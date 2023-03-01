Home / World News / Now, Russian officials cannot use most foreign words: Vladimir Putin's new law

Now, Russian officials cannot use most foreign words: Vladimir Putin's new law

world news
Published on Mar 01, 2023 05:31 AM IST

Russia bans foreign words for officials: Russian government's official website showed that the new amendments have been brought to the 2005 law and are aim to “protect and support the status of Russia.”

Vladimir Putin News: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech in Moscow. (AP)
Vladimir Putin News: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech in Moscow. (AP)
ByMallika Soni

An order signed by Russian president Vladimir Putin effectively prevents government officials in the country from using foreign words and expressions while carrying out their work, news agency Reuters reported. According to the amended law, Russian officials will be bound to formally use Russian, the report added quoting Russian government's official website which showed that the new amendments have been brought to the 2005 law and are aim to “protect and support the status of Russia.”

Read more: Putin orders tightening of border as Ukrainian drones ‘flew deep’ inside Russia

“When using Russian as the state language of the Russian Federation, it is not allowed to use words and expressions that do not correspond to the norms of modern Russian ... with the exception of foreign words which do not have widely-used corresponding equivalents in Russian,” the site read.

Following the order, the government commission will initiate a procedure to compile and endorse a list that issues the requirements for such publications, and dictionaries that will also be approved by the cabinet, the report added.

Read more: On US military aid to Ukraine, Pentagon says ‘no evidence’ of fraud yet

Prior to the law, officials were also prohibited from using words and phrases that didn't conform to the norms of the modern literary Russian language, including obscenities, the report added. However, the new amendments do not include punishments for individuals who fail to follow the updated law. A separate list of foreign words that can still be used will be published separately, the report said, adding that the list of these words will be published in dictionaries and reference books.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin + 1 more
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out