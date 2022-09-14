Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia sanctions amid Ukraine war 'here to stay': EU chief

Russia sanctions amid Ukraine war 'here to stay': EU chief

world news
Published on Sep 14, 2022 03:56 PM IST

Sanctions On Russia: "I want to make it very clear, the sanctions are here to stay. This is the time for us to show resolve, not appeasement," von der Leyen said.

Russia Sanctions: Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, during a speech.(Bloomberg)
AFP |

EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said the successive waves of EU sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine were here to stay and that Europeans must keep their resolve against Moscow.

Read more: Russia jabs EU on gas sales: ‘Not the only region that can buy…’

"I want to make it very clear, the sanctions are here to stay. This is the time for us to show resolve, not appeasement," von der Leyen said in European Parliament during her annual State of the Union speech.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis ursula von der leyen
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP