Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West: Report
world news

Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West: Report

There was no immediate confirmation from the Ukrainian side. In a posting on the Telegram app, the Russian ministry said high-precision, long-range air-launched missiles were used.
In a posting on the Telegram app, the Russian ministry said high-precision, long-range air-launched missiles were used.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 03:22 PM IST
AP |

Russia’s defense ministry said the military destroyed tanks donated by Ukraine’s allies and other armor in a barrage of missile strikes that shattered five weeks of eerie calm in Ukraine’s capital early Sunday. There was no immediate confirmation from the Ukrainian side.

In a posting on the Telegram app, the Russian ministry said high-precision, long-range air-launched missiles were used. It said the strikes destroyed on the outskirts of Kyiv destroyed T-72 tanks supplied by Eastern European countries and other armored vehicles located in buildings of a car-repair business.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP