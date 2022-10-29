Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia signals rapid Kherson retreat, UK says

Published on Oct 29, 2022 01:41 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia’s central bank cited the inflationary impact of the Kremlin’s recent call-up of reservists to fight against Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian artillery unit members fire towards Kherson.(AFP)
Bloomberg |

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Russian President Vladimir Putin “must be driven by evil forces,” but that his invasion of Ukraine had united the Ukrainian people, NATO and Europe.

The removal of the remains of 18th century military commander Prince Grigory Potemkin from a tomb in Kherson’s cathedral -- announced by the region’s Kremlin-appointed chief on Russian TV -- is “symbolic” and likely “preempts Russian intent to expedite withdrawal from the area,” the UK said.

Russia’s central bank cited the inflationary impact of the Kremlin’s recent call-up of reservists to fight against Ukraine in pausing its run of six consecutive interest rate cuts. Separately, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin that Russia’s call-up of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine had been completed on schedule.

